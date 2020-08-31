Samsung launches new air-purifying Wind-Free ACs: Details here

These ACs are equipped with a 4-step display, a PM 1.0 sensor and three different types of filters. The pre-filter removes large dust particles, the deodorization filter eliminates unpleasant odors and the PM 1.0 Filter has an electrostatic charger to capture and sterilize ultra-fine dust up to 0.3 microns.The PM 1.0 filter is washable and reusable. According to Samsung, the sterilization performance has been certified by British multinational assurance, inspection, product testing, and certification company Intertek. The PM 1.0 Filter and Ioniser can be added to existing Samsung air conditioners as well.