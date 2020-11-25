Samsung launches new curved gaming monitors in India with 240Hz refresh rate

Samsung has launched its new line-up of curved Odyssey G9 and G7 gaming monitors in India. The monitors were first unveiled at CES 2020 and it introduces curvature which the company claims provides an immersive interaction.

The new range of gaming monitors comprises of two models; the G9 which is offered with a 49-inch display and the G7 which will be available in 32-inch and 27-inch size variants. Both Odyssey gaming monitors will be available for pre-booking from today.

Samsung’s Odyssey G9 49-inch and G7 32-inch and 27-inch models will be available for pre-booking in India from November 25 till December 31, 2020. In the booking period, Samsung claims to provide special offers to interested buyers. These monitors will be priced in the range of ₹49,000 to ₹1,99,000.

Features

Samsung claims Odyssey monitors are the world’s first 1000R gaming monitors which means it comes with a curvature radius of 1,000 millimetres which matches the curve of the human eye.

The performance of the Odyssey monitors has been certified by TÜV Rheinland, an international certification organization.

Odyssey monitors come with 1ms response time and a refresh rate of 240Hz. The monitors are the world’s first Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD) monitors with QLED picture quality.

Samsung’s newest gaming monitors will support NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and Adaptive Sync on DP1.4 for better graphics performance.

“The new Odyssey portfolio proves that Samsung is continuing to drive innovation with industry-leading technology and design that allow gamers significantly better performances. Gaming enthusiasts can now experience the next level of heart-pounding immersive gaming with industry first features such as 1000R Curvature, 1ms response time, 240Hz refresh rate, HRD10+ support among others. Samsung Odyssey curved monitors are the ultimate combination of curvature, comfort and competitive edge, and this launch will further solidify our presence in the gaming monitor market," said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

