Samsung launches new curved gaming monitors in India with 240Hz refresh rate

“The new Odyssey portfolio proves that Samsung is continuing to drive innovation with industry-leading technology and design that allow gamers significantly better performances. Gaming enthusiasts can now experience the next level of heart-pounding immersive gaming with industry first features such as 1000R Curvature, 1ms response time, 240Hz refresh rate, HRD10+ support among others. Samsung Odyssey curved monitors are the ultimate combination of curvature, comfort and competitive edge, and this launch will further solidify our presence in the gaming monitor market," said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.