Samsung launches new Galaxy A51 variant with 8GB RAM: Price and other details

New Delhi: South Korean tech company, Samsung launched a new variant of the Galaxy A51 with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant. The new variant of Samsung's premium mid-range device has been priced at ₹27,999.

Similar to the other variants of Galaxy A51 the new variant comes in three colours - prism crush black, prism crush white and prism crush blue - and will be available across retail channels, offline retail stores, leading e-commerce portals and Samsung.com.

Similar to the other variants of Galaxy A51 the new variant comes in three colours - prism crush black, prism crush white and prism crush blue - and will be available across retail channels, offline retail stores, leading e-commerce portals and Samsung.com.

"Galaxy A51's cool and intelligent 'Make for India' innovations have seen widespread adoption. These features, based on extensive consumer research in India, have been designed to help Gen Z consumers live a fast and organized life," the company said in a statement.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 gets an quad camera setupadvanced 48MP main camera, 12MP Ultra Wide lens with "Night Mode" capability and a 5MP Macro lens that allows users to take close up shots and a 5MP depth camera for clicking shots in "Live Focus" mode.

The Galaxy A51 is powered by a 10nm Exynos 9611 chipset that comes with AI powered Game Booster for improved frame rate and stability as well as reduced power consumption.

The Galaxy A51 also comes with a long-lasting battery that lasts for up to 19 hours of video play back time, according to the company, thanks to the 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

