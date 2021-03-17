Samsung launched Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 as new additions to the popular A-series. Samsung claims the new smartphones get from pro-grade cameras to long-lasting batteries and ultra-responsive displays.

Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72, you can capture your favourite moments with ease with a suite of awesome camera features. All three devices feature a quad-camera setup.

The primary lens on all three devices is a 64MP lens which gets optical image stabilization. The phones also get a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro lens. The Samsung Galaxy A52 phones get a 5MP depth sensor whereas the A72 gets a 3X telephoto lens. The front-facing camera on all three devices is a 32MP lens.

The Galaxy A52 and A525G get a 6.5-inch SUPER AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, whereas the Galaxy A72 gets a 6.7-inch FHD+ display.

The Galaxy A72 and A52 get 90Hz displays whereas the Galaxy A52 5G device gets a 120Hz display.

The displays get 800 nits of brightness, with blue light-reducing Eye Comfort Shield technology.

The Galaxy A52 is available with three RAM variants. The company will be selling the Galaxy A52 with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM variants. The Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 5G will be sold in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants. The phones will be sold in two memory variants, 128GB and 256GB storage options.

In terms of battery, both A52 variants come with a 4,500mAh battery and A72 gets a 5,000mAh battery capacity. All three phones also get IP67 dust and water resistance.





