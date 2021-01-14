Samsung launches new Galaxy Buds Pro: Details here

The South Korean tech giant, Samsung has announced the new Galaxy Buds Pro. The new Galaxy Buds Pro comes with Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation. The Buds Pro feature system in package which uses separate woofer and tweeter making its a 2-way speaker.

The Buds Pro provide 360 audio. The Buds Pro can also track head movement for a more immersive experience. The Buds Pro use an inner mic and an outer mic for effective noise control. The Buds Pro provides an Ambient Mode which modulates volume depending on the user’s voice input.

In terms of call quality, the Buds Pro use a mesh to help with wind noise while speaking on the phone.

The Buds Pro gets IPX7 water and dust protection certification. The Buds are priced at $199.

The company also launched the new Galaxy SmartTag at $29.99. The Bluetooth dongle attaches to valuables such as keys, bags or pet collars and makes those items trackable via a mobile app.

