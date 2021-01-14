Samsung launches new Galaxy S21 phones with lower prices

The Galaxy S21 series come in roughly the same dimensions as last year — going from the 6.2-inch S21 to the 6.8-inch Ultra — though Samsung has reduced the resolution and memory of the two smaller phones, moves likely made to accommodate the lower prices. In the U.S., Samsung will be relying on Qualcomm Inc.’s Snapdragon 888 processor while other markets will get its latest in-house Exynos 2100 system-on-chip. Both mark a move to more advanced 5nm manufacturing, catching up with the silicon already inside Apple and Huawei Technologies Co.’s latest devices.