Samsung launched its new premium line-up of Neo QLED TVs. The new range boasts of very narrow bezel. The company is offering the new line-up in multiple size options and two resolution options.

Price and Availability

Samsung’s new range of Neo QLED 8K TVs will be available in two models – QN800A 75-inch and 65-inch and QN900A 85-inch.

The 2021 Neo QLED 4K TV line-up would also be available in two models – QN85A in 75-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch and QN90A in 85-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch and 50-inch.

Neo QLED TV range will be priced from ₹99,990 onwards and will be available at all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores, and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

Offers

Consumers pre-booking select Neo QLED TVs can avail offers such as complimentary Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE, cashback of up to ₹20,000 and EMIs starting as low as ₹1,990 from April 15-18, 2021 exclusively on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

From April 19-30, 2021, the same pre-book offers will also be available on Flipkart, Amazon and at all leading consumer electronics stores.

Features

The Neo QLED TV range comes with Quantum Mini LED. These Mini LEDs, the company claims, are 40 times smaller than regular LEDs, which allows the device to display fine light and contrast levels. It increases the luminance scale that makes dark areas darker and bright areas brighter, resulting in a more immersive HDR experience.

Neo QLED TVs come with Samsung’s Neo Quantum Processor. The processor can optimize picture quality to 4K and 8K picture output regardless of the input quality.

For gaming, the 2021 Neo QLED TV line-up with Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ feature. The 2021 Neo QLED TV models provide gaming-focused features that includes higher frame rate, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), ultra-precision light driving to name a few, all meeting HDMI 2.1 specifications.

