Samsung launches new range of smart TVs in India. Price and other details

Samsung has launched the next edition of Frame TV line-up. The South Korean tech company has also launched 10 other Smart TV options. The company claims that the new Frame TV as well as the other online Smart TVs are designed for young millennials and consumers of online content.

Availability and Price

The TVs will be made available from 19 June and the company claims that they can be purchased via Flipkart, Amazon and Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop.

The Frame 2020 will be available on Flipkart and Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop. The other online Smart TV range with 4K UHD, FHD and HD resolution will be launched under the 'Get More from TV' campaign on Flipkart and the 'Wondertainment' campaign on Amazon.

The new Frame TV will start at a price of ₹74,990 for the 50-inch model. The 55-inch model is priced at ₹84,990. The biggest in the range with a 65-inch display is priced at ₹1,39,990.

The other online 4K UHD Smart TVs, start a ₹36,990 for the 43-inch version and go on to ₹89,990 for the 65-inch version.

The FHD and HD Ready Smart TV models will start from ₹14,490 for the 32-inch model and go up to ₹31,990 for the 43-inch model.

The new range of TVs will come with one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on the panel.

The TVs in the new Frame 2020 line-up will get a 10-year, no screen burn-in warranty, and one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on the panel.

Offers

Interested buyers can get no-cost EMI options, with EMI starting ₹3,125 for 24 months for The Frame 2020, and ₹805 for 18 months for the new range of online Smart TVs.

The buyers can enjoy special content related packages that start at ₹1,095. The company is also offering a discount of up to 50% on subscriptions of OTT platforms like ZEE5 and Eros Now.

For music streaming, users can avail a free subscription of apps such as Gaana Plus for one-year and Apple Music for 3 months.

Consumers purchasing The Frame 2020 will also be offered a free three-month subscription to the Samsung Art Store worth ₹897, housing curated artworks from around the world, said the company.

The new TVs will also provide support for a wide range of streaming platforms that includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot, Voot Kids and Jio Cinema.

For connectivity, the Samsung TVs get Auto Hotspot technology, USB 3.0 and support voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa in addition to Samsung's native Bixby.

Samsung is also offering free subscription to Office 365, along with 5GB of cloud storage space.

