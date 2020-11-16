Samsung launches new smart monitor for both work and entertainment

Samsung Electronics announced the global launch of its new Smart Monitor , a screen that brings together features for work, learning and entertainment.

In a release Samsung claims that the monitor is designed to meet the new needs of today’s consumers, who are now working, learning and consuming entertainment at home. The new Smart Monitor incorporates mobile and PC connectivity, remote home office and learning features as well as Smart Hub.

“Around the world, work, education and entertainment have transformed into home-centered activities," said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “With this new normal, it is no surprise that most indicators show a rise in digital activities and many are rethinking their technology use at home. Our new Smart Monitor is a direct response to that demand. Consumers no longer have to choose between a screen for one or the other as this display brings it all together."

The new Samsung Smart Monitor provides connectivity options for both PCs and smartphones. Users can connect their personal mobile devices with just a tap using Tap View, App Casting or Apple AirPlay. For a desktop experience using a mobile device, users can also connect to the monitor with Samsung DeX.

For home office and learning, the display operates Microsoft Office 365 applications without a PC connection with the help of embedded Wi-Fi, allowing users to view, edit and save documents in the cloud directly from the monitor. Remote Access also allows users wirelessly and remotely access files from a PC or view content from a laptop whether it is situated elsewhere in the house or at the office. The USB Type-C port allows for data, display and power — up to 65W — with just a connection. Multiple USB ports and Bluetooth 4.2 allow for additional connection versatility while the display has built-in two channel speaker.

The display also operates as an entertainment hub with the ability to stream content with Samsung’s Smart Hub. The monitor’s app store allows users to download content streaming applications such as Netflix, HBO and YouTube without a connection to a PC or mobile device. Content can be accessed with the supplied remote control, which includes streaming service hot keys. The display can also be controlled by voice through Samsung's own Bixby.

The Smart Monitor uses Adaptive Picture which optimizes picture quality by automatically adjusting brightness and color temperature in response to room conditions. The monitor also features a special eye-saver mode to reduce blue light.

The monitor is available in two models at launch. The M7 supports Ultra-High Definition (UHD) resolution in 32-inch while the M5 supports Full HD (FHD) resolution in 32-inch and 27-inch options.

The Samsung Smart Monitor will be available from November 16 in United States, Canada and China, and Samsung plans to expand launching markets starting the end of November.

