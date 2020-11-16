Samsung launches new smart monitor for both work and entertainment

For home office and learning, the display operates Microsoft Office 365 applications without a PC connection with the help of embedded Wi-Fi, allowing users to view, edit and save documents in the cloud directly from the monitor. Remote Access also allows users wirelessly and remotely access files from a PC or view content from a laptop whether it is situated elsewhere in the house or at the office. The USB Type-C port allows for data, display and power — up to 65W — with just a connection. Multiple USB ports and Bluetooth 4.2 allow for additional connection versatility while the display has built-in two channel speaker.