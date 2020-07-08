South Korean tech giant, Samsung is adapting to the growing needs of hygiene. The company has globally announced its new UV Sterilizer. This product, according to Samsung, "effectively kills" up to 99% of bacteria and germs. At the same time the product can wirelessly charging a device.

In a report by ANI, Samsung stated, "In today's world, personal hygiene is more important than ever, and to help combat the spread of bacteria and germs, we're introducing a new UV Sterilizer with Wireless Charging."

"The UV Sterilizer was manufactured by Samsung C&T, a partner of the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program(SMAPP), and is available via select online and retail stores from June. Now, you'll be able to quickly disinfect your smartphone, earbuds, and glasses, in just 10 minutes, wherever you are," it added.

Samsung further stated that "The UV Sterilizer effectively kills up to 99% of bacteria and germs, including E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and Candida albicans, according to tests done by two independent test and certification institutes, Intertek and SGS." The Verge first reported this Wireless charger that comes fitted with a UV sterilizer.

The 10W wireless charger uses dual UV lights within the box in order to throughly cleanse the device. The UV lights turns off by itself in ten minutes. However, the charging of the device continues. The case can hold modern smartphones with screens up to 7 inches.

The company has claimed that the UV light kills 99% of germs but does not specifically mention if it is effective against the novel coronavirus or Covid-19. With the pandemic in place, most smartphone users struggle with disinfecting their devices. Samsung seems to have provided a solution but the results are not guaranteed yet.

