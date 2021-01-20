Samsung launches next-generation 870 EVO SSD in India: Price and availability

Samsung announced the release of 870 EVO SSD in India , the company's latest SATA solution in its SSD series.

The new 870 EVO provides compatibility with many computing devices. The drive can be used with all devices that have 2.5-inch SATA interface connection. The 870 EVO is compatible with devices that support Window's Modern Standby function.

The company claims that the 870 EVO offers around 30% improvement in sustained performance over the 860 EVO, as well as a terabytes written (TBW) rating of 2,400TB.

Price & Availability

Samsung 870 EVO will be offered in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB sizes. The Samsung 870 EVO will be available across retail channels, online and offline, from 20 January, 2021 in India. The Samsung 870 EVO will be priced at ₹3,599 for 250 GB, ₹5,999 for 500GB, ₹10,999 for the 1TB, ₹21,999 for 2TB and ₹43,999 for 4TB model.

“Compatible for casual laptop and desktop PC users as well as Network Attached Storage (NAS) users, the new SATA SSD offers an exceptional blend of performance, reliability and compatibility. Designed with the environment in mind, 870 EVO minimizes carbon footprint, leaving the consumers with the choice of using an ecofriendly product," said Akash Saxenaa, Senior Director, Enterprise Sales, Samsung India.

The Samsung 870 EVO features the company's latest V-NAND and controller, allowing it to reach the SATA sequential read and write speeds of 560 and 530MB/s, respectively. Using a large variable SLC buffer, the drive’s Intelligent TurboWrite technology helps maintain its peak performance levels. Samsung claims that the 870 EVO delivers a nearly 38% improvement in random read speed over the previous 860 model.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via