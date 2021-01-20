Samsung launches next-generation 870 EVO SSD in India: Price and availability

Samsung 870 EVO will be offered in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB sizes. The Samsung 870 EVO will be available across retail channels, online and offline, from 20 January, 2021 in India. The Samsung 870 EVO will be priced at ₹3,599 for 250 GB, ₹5,999 for 500GB, ₹10,999 for the 1TB, ₹21,999 for 2TB and ₹43,999 for 4TB model.