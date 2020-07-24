Subscribe
Samsung launches UHD TVs built for small and medium businesses
Samsung Business TV series is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 70-inch variants

Samsung launches UHD TVs built for small and medium businesses

1 min read . 06:48 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Samsung claims the Business TVs are engineered to operate for 16 hours a day and come with an on/off timer
  • The TVs come preloaded with over 100 free templates that allow business owners to create their own content

Samsung has launched a new range of UHD Business Televisions in India for consumer-facing businesses such as restaurants, retail stores, shopping complexes, salons, among others.

According to the statement released by the company, the new range of Business TVs will help small and medium businesses redefine user experience through applications, dynamic content and visual experience.

Samsung claims the Business TVs are engineered to operate for 16 hours a day and come with an on/off timer to automatically operate during set business hours.

The TVs come preloaded with over 100 free templates that allow business owners to create their own content. Some of the unique templates includes vertical orientation, promotions that display content alongside TV programs, motion-embedded, seasonal sale and other pre-designed layouts.

In addition to customizable free templates, the Samsung Business TV app allows remote management of content. This app also aids easy DIY installation of the TV. After downloading the Business TV app, users’ devices are automatically connected to the TV and available for immediate use. Samsung Business TV app will be available for Android and iOS devices.

Samsung Business TV series is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 70-inch variants, with prices ranging from 75,000 to 175,000. The Business TV comes with a three-year warranty.

“At Samsung, we constantly strive to understand the ever evolving business needs of our consumers and address them with high quality solutions. With the new Samsung Business TV, we want to meet the requirements of various small and medium businesses, helping them communicate and operate effectively and hassle free. Our latest range of Business TVs will help businesses such as restaurants, retail stores, shopping complexes, salons redefine experience for end consumers," said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

