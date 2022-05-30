Samsung leads India tablet market in Q1 2022 with 40% shipments

The pandemic-led shift to hybrid work and online learning has spurred a massive demand for laptops and tablets. According to a May report by CyberMedia Research (CMR), tablet shipments in India during the March quarter grew 68% year-on-year, while 4G tablets grew at 74%
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Samsung was the number one tablet brand in India in terms of shipments during the first quarter (January-March) of 2022, according to market research firm International Data Corp.’s (IDC) worldwide quarterly PC devices tracker Q1 22.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Samsung was the number one tablet brand in India in terms of shipments during the first quarter (January-March) of 2022, according to market research firm International Data Corp.’s (IDC) worldwide quarterly PC devices tracker Q1 22.
The South Korean company accounted for 40% of tablet shipment volumes in India during the quarter, growing 10% sequentially. The total number of tablets shipped across all brands during the quarter was close to 1.5 million units, according to IDC.
The South Korean company accounted for 40% of tablet shipment volumes in India during the quarter, growing 10% sequentially. The total number of tablets shipped across all brands during the quarter was close to 1.5 million units, according to IDC.
In the premium segment ($500 and above), Samsung registered 8.3% sequential growth on the back of new launches in the Galaxy Tab S8 series.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sandeep Poswal, business head, New Computing Business at Samsung India, attributed the growth to the Galaxy Tab S8 series, especially Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, and Galaxy Tab A8 series.
“Our wide channel presence, availability of devices across price segments, and attractive programs for consumers helped us consolidate our leadership," Poswal added.
Samsung also launched financing plans to reduce the cost of ownership and attract more buyers. For instance, the Samsung Finance+ plan provides easy EMIs to buyers with no previous credit history. Similarly, under the Samsung Upgrade, buyers are allowed to exchange their old smartphones or tablets for a new Galaxy tablet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The pandemic-led shift to hybrid work and online learning has spurred a massive demand for laptops and tablets. According to a May report by CyberMedia Research (CMR), tablet shipments in India during the March quarter grew 68% year-on-year (YoY) while 4G tablets grew at 74% YoY.
Menka Kumari, analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG) at CMR pointed out, that persistence with hybrid or remote work is continuing to fuel the adoption of tablets for work, e-learning, and content consumption use cases.
However, in CMR’s report, Lenovo was the leading tablet brand during the quarter accounting for 36% of shipments, while Apple and Samsung with 22% market share occupied the second position. CMR attributed Lenovo’s dominant position to its commercial business and push in the retail market.