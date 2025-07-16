Samsung may reintroduce S-Pen support in foldables after Z Fold 7 snub: Report

Samsung may be preparing to bring back S-Pen support to its Galaxy Z Fold series in future iterations, following the stylus' conspicuous absence from the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 7. According to a recent report from South Korean publicationETNews, the company is actively researching new technologies to make this possible.

The development was reportedly confirmed by Kang Min-seok, Head of Smartphone Product Planning at Samsung, who allegedly revealed that the tech giant is working on next-generation S-Pen capabilities. The move is said to be part of a broader effort to improve the user experience on its foldable smartphones, with the possibility of even integrating a dedicated slot for the stylus in future models.

This could mark a potential reversal in Samsung’s recent trend of scaling back stylus-related features. The Galaxy Z Fold 7, which was officially unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event earlier this month, became the first book-style foldable from the brand in years to omit support for the S-Pen.

Samsung defended the move at the time by pointing to low usage figures, claiming that less than one per cent of users made regular use of the advanced stylus functions.

However, growing consumer demand and evolving hardware design may prompt a change in direction. Kang noted that the company is now focusing on achieving a better balance between form and function, rather than simply pursuing thinner and lighter devices. “We are developing thinner and more innovative technologies for the S-Pen,” he reportedly stated, adding that the stylus will return once its functionality and integration reach a satisfactory level of refinement.

While there is no official timeline yet, the comments suggest that Samsung has not abandoned its iconic stylus altogether. If these developments materialise, future versions of the Galaxy Z Fold could once again cater to power users and note-takers looking for productivity tools within a foldable format.