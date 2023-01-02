Samsung may scrap 128GB as base model with Galaxy S23 series: Details

Samsung is rumoured to bring its Galaxy S23 series in the first week of February. The upcoming smartphones are expected to come with a host of new features like a 200MP primary camera, satellite connectivity, and more. Now, tipster Ahmed Qwaider claims that the South Korean company may scrap the 128GB base model with the upcoming Galaxy S series.
The current Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+ models come with 128GB as the base variant. Apple latest’s iPhone series - iPhone 14 too offer 128GB storage as base model. The Cupertino-based company dropped the 64GB tier with the iPhone 13 series.
The leakster says that Samsung may drop the 128GB storage model. Instead, the Galaxy S23 series may come with a 256GB storage as the base variant.
The news may surprise Samsung fans. But readers must also note that the increase in storage capacity can also result in a possible price rise of the models. The current Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a starting price of ₹72,999. Most likely the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be costlier than this.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series is said to offer three smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Alleged promotional material of the upcoming series was recently spotted online.
The poster showed the first look of the Galaxy S23+ and the design and colour of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, there was no vanilla Galaxy S23 model on the poster.
The Samsung Galaxy S23+ was seen sporting a pink colour variant in the poster. It may come with a circular punch hole at the top-centre of the screen and vertically aligned triple camera sensors on the back. While the Ultra model was seen featuring in green colour.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones are tipped to come powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor. The handsets will run on Android 13 operating system based One UI out-of-the-box.