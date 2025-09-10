Samsung mocks Apple after iPhone 17 series launch with #iCant campaign: ‘Let us know when it folds’

Samsung mocks Apple after the launch of the iPhone 17 series using the hashtag #iCant to highlight features like its camera and delayed tools such as Sleep Score. 

Govind Choudhary
Updated10 Sep 2025, 01:34 PM IST
Samsung has taken aim at Apple shortly after the US tech giant unveiled its latest iPhone line-up, including a slim new model named the iPhone 17 Air. In a series of posts on X, Samsung Mobile US revived its long-running rivalry with Apple, using the hashtag #iCant to lampoon the new devices.
Samsung has taken aim at Apple shortly after the US tech giant unveiled its latest iPhone line-up, including a slim new model named the iPhone 17 Air. In a series of posts on X, Samsung Mobile US revived its long-running rivalry with Apple, using the hashtag #iCant to lampoon the new devices.(Apple)

Samsung has taken aim at Apple shortly after the US tech giant unveiled its latest iPhone line-up, including a slim new model named the iPhone 17 Air. In a series of posts on X, Samsung Mobile US revived its long-running rivalry with Apple, using the hashtag #iCant to lampoon the new devices.

Samsung takes a jibe at Apple

Quoting its own 2022 remark — “Let us know when it folds” — Samsung commented: “#iCant believe this is still relevant.”

You may be interested in

Apple IPhone 17

Apple IPhone 17

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB Storage

₹82900

Check Details

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

  • CheckSilver
  • Check12GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB Storage

₹134999

Check Details

Apple IPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple IPhone 17 Pro Max

  • CheckSilver
  • Check12GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB Storage

₹149900

Check Details

Apple iPhone 17e

Apple iPhone 17e

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check128GB Storage

₹64990

Check Details

Discount

14% OFF

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹51499

₹59900

Get This

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.7 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹109999

Get This

Apple iPhone Air

Apple iPhone Air

  • CheckSpace Black
  • Check256GB/512GB/1TB Storage
  • Check6.5 inch Display Size

₹119900

Check Details

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

  • CheckMoonstone
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage

₹124999

Check Details

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Google Pixel 10 Pro

  • CheckMoonstone
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage

₹109999

Check Details

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
  • Check6.73 inches Display Size

₹109999

Check Details

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

The company also targeted Apple’s camera system, writing: “48MP x 3 still doesn’t equal 200MP.” Another post suggested Apple had been slow to roll out features, stating: “#iCant believe some people had to wait 5 years for Sleep Score.” A further jibe read: “[Apple emoji] just announced live translation at Zzz-note. All we can say is, welcome to the party #iCant.”

Apple introduced the iPhone 17 Air as its thinnest handset to date, measuring 5.6 millimetres. The design is slimmer than Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge, which is 5.8 mm thick. The iPhone 17 Air will go on sale from 19 September, starting at 1,19,900 for the 256GB version, with higher-capacity 512GB and 1TB options also available.

iPhone Air Specifications

The iPhone 17 Air is equipped with a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display featuring ProMotion technology with a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits and is said to deliver double the outdoor contrast compared with earlier models.

Also Read | From praise to memes: Netizens call iPhone 17 Pro the “Ugliest iPhone ever”
Also Read | iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Clash of flagships in 2025

For durability, the device is fitted with Ceramic Shield 2 on both the front and back. Apple claims this glass is its strongest yet, providing three times the scratch resistance of its predecessor alongside improved anti-reflective properties.

At its core, the handset runs on the A19 Pro chip, the same processor found in the iPhone 17 Pro range. The chipset includes a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU capable of handling AAA-grade games. Each GPU is fitted with neural accelerators, delivering up to three times the peak GPU performance of the previous generation, a feature designed to enhance on-device generative AI capabilities.

Apple IncApple Event 2025
Get Latest real-time updates

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsSamsung mocks Apple after iPhone 17 series launch with #iCant campaign: ‘Let us know when it folds’
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.