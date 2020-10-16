Samsung offers discount on memory cards, SSDs during Flipkart, Amazon sale

Samsung has announced festive offers on its external and internal solid state devices (SSDs) and Micro SD cards. The products will be selling on discounted prices during the Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival.

These storage devices will be available with discounts, different finance schemes, no cost EMIs, and cashback. While the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is live, the Amazon Great Indian Festival will start from October 17 for non-Prime members.

Apart from selling at discounted prices, both platforms are offering substantial offers for customers of specific banks.

External SSDs

Consumers buying PSSD T7 Touch with a built-in fingerprint sensor will be offered at a special price of ₹9,999, ₹14,999 and ₹34,999 for 500GB, 1TB and 2TB sizes, respectively. PSSD T7 will be offered at ₹6,999, ₹12,999 and ₹28,999 for 500GB, 1TB and 2TB sizes, respectively.

The password protected PSSD T5 portable SSD will be available for ₹5,999, ₹10,999 and ₹22,499 for 500GB, 1TB and 2TB sizes, respectively.

Internal SSDs

The SATA based internal SSD 860 EVO will be available for ₹3,299, ₹5,299, ₹9,999 and ₹22,999 for 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB sizes, respectively while the NVME/PCIe based internal SSD range 970 EVO Plus that reaches sequential read/write speeds up to 3,500/3,300 MB/s can be bought for ₹4,299, ₹6,799 and ₹11,999 for 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB, respectively. The 870 QVO, Samsung’s 2nd generation QLC SSD, will be offered at ₹8,499 and ₹15,999 for 1TB and 2TB sizes, respectively.

Memory Card

Samsung EVO Plus microSD cards will be offered at a special price of ₹419, ₹649, ₹1,199, ₹2,999 and ₹6,499 for 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants, respectively.

