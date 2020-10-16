Samsung offers discount on memory cards, SSDs during Flipkart, Amazon sale

The SATA based internal SSD 860 EVO will be available for ₹3,299, ₹5,299, ₹9,999 and ₹22,999 for 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB sizes, respectively while the NVME/PCIe based internal SSD range 970 EVO Plus that reaches sequential read/write speeds up to 3,500/3,300 MB/s can be bought for ₹4,299, ₹6,799 and ₹11,999 for 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB, respectively. The 870 QVO, Samsung’s 2nd generation QLC SSD, will be offered at ₹8,499 and ₹15,999 for 1TB and 2TB sizes, respectively.