Samsung offers discounts, cashbacks on pre-booking of Galaxy S20 series

Samsung has started receiving bookings for the Galaxy S20 series in India. The company launched new offers to trigger the suppressed demand after the lockdown was instituted across the country on 25 March.

Samsung has announced a limited period offer worth ₹4,000 for all those who pre-booked the Galaxy S20 smartphones. The offer is applicable to all those who purchase and activate it between 4 May to 20 May. The new e-voucher can be used to purchase other Samsung Galaxy products from the company’s official website.

Samsung has also unveiled various other offers that can be redeemed until 15 June, 2020. The customers pre-booking the Galaxy S20 can get an additional bonus of ₹5000 with upgrade offer. This will be available while pre-booking the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The company is also offering a cashback of ₹6,000 to all those customers who use HDFC credit or debit cards to make the payment for the device.

Samsung will also be offering the Galaxy Buds+ on a discounted price for all the new customers who pre-book the Galaxy S20 devices. While the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-booking customers can get Galaxy Buds+ worth ₹11,990 at ₹1,999, the Galaxy S20 pre-booking customers can get Galaxy Buds+ at ₹2,999. This offer can only be redeemed before June 15.

The Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra buyers can also get Samsung Care+ benefits worth ₹3,999 at ₹1,999 and even this offer can only be redeemed by June 15.

Other than Samsung specific offers, network carriers Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone will provide double data benefits to Galaxy S20 buyers.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra buyers will also be eligible for a four-month subscription for YouTube Premium.

