Samsung One UI 6.0: New features, enhanced design, improved performance and more

Samsung is set to unveil a new major Android update, One UI 6.0 with its latest feature for its smartphones and tablets. As per tradition, the introduction of a significant Android update is accompanied by a fresh version of the One UI software. Typically, Samsung initiates these major updates with its flagship Galaxy S series smartphones. In this instance, the rollout of the One UI 6.0 update, based on Android 14, was first launched for the Galaxy S23 series through a beta program.

