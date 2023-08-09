Samsung One UI 6 beta with Android 14 revealed, could roll out soon

Samsung One UI 6 beta with Android 14 revealed, could roll out soon1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 11:03 AM IST
Samsung to roll out One UI 6 beta, based on Android 14, for Galaxy S23 series this month in the US, South Korea, and Germany.
Samsung has just revealed that the beta rollout of One UI 6, its customized iteration of Android 14, will commence this month for the Galaxy S23 series. Initially available in the United States, South Korea, and Germany, the One UI 6 beta gives a preliminary glimpse of Android 14's features to Samsung's smartphone lineup.