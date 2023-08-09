Samsung One UI 6 beta with Android 14 revealed, could roll out soon

Samsung has just revealed that the beta rollout of One UI 6, its customized iteration of Android 14, will commence this month for the Galaxy S23 series . Initially available in the United States, South Korea, and Germany, the One UI 6 beta gives a preliminary glimpse of Android 14's features to Samsung's smartphone lineup.

The announcement was made by Samsung's German newsroom, with a broader unveiling in the US and Korea expected imminently. At present, the update exclusively caters to Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra devices.

Though Samsung's post initially announced the immediate commencement of the One UI 6 beta, the post was immediately deleted suggesting a potential delay.

Samsung One UI 6 is expected to usher in alterations to the user interface, embedded applications, and select customization attributes. Rooted in Android 14, One UI 6 empowers users to tailor their smartphone experience to a greater extent. The OS is rumoured to bring changes to various applications and functionalities, with an array of customization choices.

A prominent visual enhancement presented by Samsung showcases an overhauled Quick Settings interface. It showcases sizable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggles, complemented by a 4×3 grid underneath to accommodate additional swift adjustments. Beneath these, a brightness slider resides alongside diverse display alternatives, accompanied by buttons for device control and modes. The entire interface is compartmentalized into sections, resonating with an aesthetic reminiscent of iOS and Oppo’s ColorOS. Furthermore, Samsung underscores that the Quick Panel can now be accessed with a solitary swipe from the top-right corner, streamlining the process compared to the previous two-swipe access.

Samsung One UI 6 introduces the ability to dynamically alter wallpapers based on time or mode. Samsung elaborates “One UI 6 comes in a decidedly simple look. Many elements have been adjusted and now appear more modern and reduced. The revamped Quick Panel allows users to conveniently access the features they use most. In addition, a single swipe from the upper right corner of the display is enough to display the entire Quick Panel. This allows users to access their device settings more quickly."

In addition to these enhancements, Galaxy S23 series owners can now choose context-appropriate background images—an example being a serene forest image while the smartphone is in sleep mode.