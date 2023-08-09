Samsung One UI 6 beta with Android 14 revealed, could roll out soon

Samsung One UI 6 introduces the ability to dynamically alter wallpapers based on time or mode. Samsung elaborates “One UI 6 comes in a decidedly simple look. Many elements have been adjusted and now appear more modern and reduced. The revamped Quick Panel allows users to conveniently access the features they use most. In addition, a single swipe from the upper right corner of the display is enough to display the entire Quick Panel. This allows users to access their device settings more quickly."