Samsung One UI 8 India rollout schedule revealed: Check when your Galaxy device gets Android 16 powered update

Samsung has announced the rollout schedule for its OneUI 8 update based on Android 16, starting with Galaxy S25 devices. The update will be available for various models by November 2025, introducing new AI features and enhanced multitasking capabilities.

Aman Gupta
Updated24 Sep 2025, 05:54 PM IST
Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S24 lineup will get the One UI 8 update in October
Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S24 lineup will get the One UI 8 update in October

Samsung has already rolled out its Android 16-based OneUI 8 update to Galaxy S25 users around the globe, and the Korean tech giant has now given a detailed schedule for when all its devices will get the update in India.

​Samsung revealed the update schedule for its devices via a notice sent in the Samsung Members app. The notice reveals all devices that are compatible with One UI 8 and when they will receive the latest update.

You may be interested in

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • Check12GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage
  • Check6.7-inch Display Size

₹62990

Check Details

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE

  • CheckYellow Glow
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB Storage
Amazon

₹65999

Get This

Discount

12% OFF

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • CheckBlack Velvet
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage
Amazon

₹50999

₹57999

Get This

Discount

50% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹29999

₹59999

Get This

Discount

16% OFF

Oppo F31 Pro

Oppo F31 Pro

  • CheckGemstone Blue
  • Check8GB or 12GB RAM
  • Check128GB or 256GB Storage
Amazon

₹26999

₹31999

Get This

Discount

13% OFF

Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G

Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8GB/12GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage
Amazon

₹32999

₹37999

Get This

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

  • CheckMint
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹37435

Get This

Discount

11% OFF

Vivo V60 5G

Vivo V60 5G

  • CheckMist Grey
  • Check8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
  • Check128GB / 256GB / 512GB Storage
Amazon

₹38999

₹43999

Get This

Discount

33% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G

  • CheckPink
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹110499

₹164999

Get This

Apple iPhone Air

Apple iPhone Air

  • CheckSpace Black
  • Check256GB/512GB/1TB Storage
  • Check6.5 inch Display Size

₹119900

Check Details

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

  • CheckMoonstone
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage

₹124999

Check Details

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹17999

Get This

Discount

14% OFF

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G

  • CheckViolet Pop
  • Check4GB/6GB/8GB RAM
  • Check128GB Storage
Amazon

₹18999

₹21999

Get This

Discount

14% OFF

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G

  • CheckBlack
  • Check6GB / 8GB RAM
  • Check128GB / 256GB Storage
Amazon

₹18999

₹21999

Get This

Samsung Galaxy A34

Samsung Galaxy A34

  • CheckAwesome Lime
  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage

₹23490

Check Details

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

  • CheckBlack
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage

₹23990

Check Details

Discount

18% OFF

OPPO F31

OPPO F31

  • CheckMidnight Blue
  • Check6GB/8GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
Amazon

₹22999

₹27999

Get This

Samsung Galaxy A35

Samsung Galaxy A35

  • CheckAwesome Iceblue
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹19950

Get This

Discount

44% OFF

Samsung Galaxy A55

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • CheckAwesome Iceblue
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹23999

₹42999

Get This

Samsung Galaxy M35

Samsung Galaxy M35

  • CheckMoonlight Blue
  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹16999

Get This

Discount

22% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus

  • CheckSilver
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹34999

₹44999

Get This

Discount

22% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

  • CheckSilver
  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹34999

₹44999

Get This

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

  • CheckSilver
  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹32997

Get This

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

  • CheckYellow
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹63999

Get This

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

  • CheckIcy Blue
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹97999

Check Details

Apple IPhone 17

Apple IPhone 17

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB Storage

₹82900

Check Details

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Google Pixel 10 Pro

  • CheckMoonstone
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage

₹109999

Check Details

​Last year's flagship S24 lineup will receive the OneUI 8 update next month along with most other tablets and Galaxy devices. Meanwhile, a select few devices will receive the update in the last batch in November.

Samsung OneUI 8 update schedule:

September 2025:

Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy S25 Ultra

October 2025

Galaxy A56 5G

Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6

Galaxy A36 5G

Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy A15 5G

Galaxy A26 5G

Galaxy A34 5G

Galaxy A35 5G

Galaxy A54 5G

Galaxy A55 5G

Galaxy F15 5G

Galaxy M15 5G

Galaxy M35 5G

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Tab S10 FE

Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Tab S10+ 5G

Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4

Galaxy M36 5G

Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5

Galaxy A16 5G

Galaxy F16 5G

Galaxy M16 5G

Galaxy Tab A11

Galaxy Tab Active5 5G

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy F34 5G

Galaxy F56 5G

Galaxy M34 5G

Galaxy M56 5G

Galaxy XCover7

Galaxy F36 5G

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8 5G

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G

Galaxy A06 and Galaxy A06 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy F06 5G

Galaxy F07

Galaxy F17 5G

Galaxy F54 5G

Galaxy F55 5G

Galaxy M06 5G

Galaxy M07

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy M55s 5G

Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra

November 2025

Galaxy A25 5G

Galaxy F05

Galaxy M05

Galaxy Tab S10+

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy Tab A9

Galaxy Tab A9

Galaxy Tab A9+

Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G

Galaxy Tab A11

OneUI 8 new features:

​One UI 8 takes the help of Google Gemini to bring a context-aware AI and reduce the need of switching apps by performing tasks automatically based on the users's activity. It also learns from your daily habits to give suggestions, reminders, or shortcuts that match your routine.

​Samsung is also making the AI features first seen on the Galaxy S25 series like Generative Edits and Chat Assist will now be available to older Samsung devices as well.

​Meanwhile, the Now Bar and Now Brief now come with support for live notifications from a wider range of apps.

​The new update also brings a new split screen which is similar to Open Canvas seen on OnePlus devices. While the traditional split screen only allow 50:50 split of the display, the new mode allows users to drag one app to the edge of the screen, taking it largely out of sight and freeing up for real estate for the primary app to focus on.

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsSamsung One UI 8 India rollout schedule revealed: Check when your Galaxy device gets Android 16 powered update
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.