Samsung One UI 8 India rollout schedule revealed: Check when your Galaxy device gets Android 16 powered update

Samsung has already rolled out its Android 16-based OneUI 8 update to Galaxy S25 users around the globe, and the Korean tech giant has now given a detailed schedule for when all its devices will get the update in India.
Samsung revealed the update schedule for its devices via a notice sent in the Samsung Members app. The notice reveals all devices that are compatible with One UI 8 and when they will receive the latest update.
Last year's flagship S24 lineup will receive the OneUI 8 update next month along with most other tablets and Galaxy devices. Meanwhile, a select few devices will receive the update in the last batch in November.
Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy S25 Ultra
Galaxy A56 5G
Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 FE
Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6
Galaxy A36 5G
Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 FE
Galaxy A15 5G
Galaxy A26 5G
Galaxy A34 5G
Galaxy A35 5G
Galaxy A54 5G
Galaxy A55 5G
Galaxy F15 5G
Galaxy M15 5G
Galaxy M35 5G
Galaxy S23 FE
Galaxy Tab S10 FE
Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G
Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Tab S10+ 5G
Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Galaxy M36 5G
Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Galaxy A16 5G
Galaxy F16 5G
Galaxy M16 5G
Galaxy Tab A11
Galaxy Tab Active5 5G
Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S9+
Galaxy F34 5G
Galaxy F56 5G
Galaxy M34 5G
Galaxy M56 5G
Galaxy XCover7
Galaxy F36 5G
Galaxy Tab S8
Galaxy Tab S8 5G
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G
Galaxy Tab S8+
Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G
Galaxy A06 and Galaxy A06 5G
Galaxy A33 5G
Galaxy A73 5G
Galaxy F06 5G
Galaxy F07
Galaxy F17 5G
Galaxy F54 5G
Galaxy F55 5G
Galaxy M06 5G
Galaxy M07
Galaxy M33 5G
Galaxy M55s 5G
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra
Galaxy A25 5G
Galaxy F05
Galaxy M05
Galaxy Tab S10+
Galaxy A53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy Tab A9
Galaxy Tab A9
Galaxy Tab A9+
Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G
Galaxy Tab A11
One UI 8 takes the help of Google Gemini to bring a context-aware AI and reduce the need of switching apps by performing tasks automatically based on the users's activity. It also learns from your daily habits to give suggestions, reminders, or shortcuts that match your routine.
Samsung is also making the AI features first seen on the Galaxy S25 series like Generative Edits and Chat Assist will now be available to older Samsung devices as well.
Meanwhile, the Now Bar and Now Brief now come with support for live notifications from a wider range of apps.
The new update also brings a new split screen which is similar to Open Canvas seen on OnePlus devices. While the traditional split screen only allow 50:50 split of the display, the new mode allows users to drag one app to the edge of the screen, taking it largely out of sight and freeing up for real estate for the primary app to focus on.