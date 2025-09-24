Samsung One UI 8 India rollout schedule revealed: Check when your Galaxy device gets Android 16 powered update

Samsung has already rolled out its Android 16-based OneUI 8 update to Galaxy S25 users around the globe, and the Korean tech giant has now given a detailed schedule for when all its devices will get the update in India.

​Samsung revealed the update schedule for its devices via a notice sent in the Samsung Members app. The notice reveals all devices that are compatible with One UI 8 and when they will receive the latest update.

​Last year's flagship S24 lineup will receive the OneUI 8 update next month along with most other tablets and Galaxy devices. Meanwhile, a select few devices will receive the update in the last batch in November.

Samsung OneUI 8 update schedule: September 2025: Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy S25 Ultra

October 2025 Galaxy A56 5G

Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6

Galaxy A36 5G

Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy A15 5G

Galaxy A26 5G

Galaxy A34 5G

Galaxy A35 5G

Galaxy A54 5G

Galaxy A55 5G

Galaxy F15 5G

Galaxy M15 5G

Galaxy M35 5G

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Tab S10 FE

Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Tab S10+ 5G

Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4

Galaxy M36 5G

Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5

Galaxy A16 5G

Galaxy F16 5G

Galaxy M16 5G

Galaxy Tab A11

Galaxy Tab Active5 5G

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy F34 5G

Galaxy F56 5G

Galaxy M34 5G

Galaxy M56 5G

Galaxy XCover7

Galaxy F36 5G

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8 5G

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G

Galaxy A06 and Galaxy A06 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy F06 5G

Galaxy F07

Galaxy F17 5G

Galaxy F54 5G

Galaxy F55 5G

Galaxy M06 5G

Galaxy M07

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy M55s 5G

Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra

November 2025 Galaxy A25 5G

Galaxy F05

Galaxy M05

Galaxy Tab S10+

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy Tab A9

Galaxy Tab A9+

Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G

OneUI 8 new features: ​One UI 8 takes the help of Google Gemini to bring a context-aware AI and reduce the need of switching apps by performing tasks automatically based on the users's activity. It also learns from your daily habits to give suggestions, reminders, or shortcuts that match your routine.

​Samsung is also making the AI features first seen on the Galaxy S25 series like Generative Edits and Chat Assist will now be available to older Samsung devices as well.

​Meanwhile, the Now Bar and Now Brief now come with support for live notifications from a wider range of apps.

​The new update also brings a new split screen which is similar to Open Canvas seen on OnePlus devices. While the traditional split screen only allow 50:50 split of the display, the new mode allows users to drag one app to the edge of the screen, taking it largely out of sight and freeing up for real estate for the primary app to focus on.