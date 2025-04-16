Samsung One UI 8 leak reveals subtle redesigns and Galaxy AI integration: What to expect

Samsung appears to be making steady progress on its next-generation mobile software, One UI 8, despite the global rollout of One UI 7 still underway. According to a recent leak, the Android 16-based operating system has been spotted running on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6, giving tech enthusiasts a first glimpse into the future of Samsung’s custom interface.

Design changes: Subtle but polished Leaked images shared by SmartPrix suggest that Samsung is sticking with the overall design language established in One UI 7. The early build of One UI 8 shows only minor visual changes, mainly focused on enhancing the aesthetics of native apps like the File Manager and Gallery.

The File Manager now features a redesigned Categories tab, which adopts a translucent background for a more modern and refined look. Similarly, the Gallery app has been updated with a new interface where media categories such as ‘videos’, ‘favourites’, ‘recent’, ‘locations’, and ‘shared albums’ are displayed against a transparent background. These changes are likely intended to make content easier to navigate while adding a layer of visual sophistication.

AI-driven features from flagship devices may trickle down One of the most notable revelations from the leak is the inclusion of a Galaxy AI-powered feature called Now Brief, previously exclusive to the Galaxy S25 series. The feature reportedly offers a snapshot of a user's daily device interactions, health stats, and activity insights using a sleek card-style interface.

When paired with wearables such as the Galaxy Watch or the forthcoming Galaxy Ring, Now Brief can also integrate fitness and wellness data. The feature was seen running on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with build number F956BXXU2CYD7, hinting at a broader rollout to other premium and potentially older Galaxy devices.