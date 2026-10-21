Samsung One UI 9.0 rolls out to Galaxy S23 in Europe: Is your phone eligible?

Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 9.0 update, based on Android 17, to the Galaxy S23 series in Europe. Galaxy S23 users enrolled in the beta programme are getting it first, with other S23 users to follow later.

According to SamMobile, the update is 516.69 MB and carries firmware version S91xBXXUAGZIF.

The Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra are the latest older flagships to join the One UI 9.0 rollout. Samsung will gradually expand availability to non-beta users and other markets, though timing may vary by market and device.

Samsung One UI 9.0 update: Eligible Galaxy phones Samsung began the stable One UI 9.0 rollout with the Galaxy S26 series in South Korea on 16 September 2026. On 28 September, it released the update to the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 in its home market.

The following devices are currently listed as eligible:

Galaxy Z series Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 and Z TriFold

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 Galaxy S series Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Edge, S25 Ultra and S25 FE

Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra and S24 FE

Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra Galaxy A series Galaxy A57, A37 and A27

Galaxy A56 and A36 Actual availability may vary by market, carrier, and specific device variant.

Samsung One UI 9.0 Update: What's new? Based on Android 17, One UI 9.0 brings a few changes over One UI 8.5. These include more Quick Panel customisation options, updates to Samsung DeX and Samsung Notes, and accessibility improvements.

The update also adds a new location privacy indicator and new AI features, aimed at improving personalisation, usability and privacy on compatible Galaxy devices.

How to download the Samsung One UI 9.0 update For Galaxy S23 users in eligible areas, they can look for this update by following these steps:

Open Settings on your Samsung phone.

Select Software Update.

Click Download and install.

Follow the on-screen instructions if the update is available. Users might have to wait for Samsung to work out the rollout to their region or device variant if the update is not shown.

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Will the Galaxy S23 Series get One UI 9.5? The Galaxy S23 series launched in February 2023 with Android 13 and One UI 5.1. Samsung promised four major Android upgrades and five years of security updates for the lineup.