Samsung One UI 9.0 rolls out to Galaxy S23 in Europe: Is your phone eligible?

Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 9.0 update, based on Android 17, to the Galaxy S23 series in Europe. Galaxy S23 users enrolled in the beta programme are getting it first, with other S23 users to follow later.
According to SamMobile, the update is 516.69 MB and carries firmware version S91xBXXUAGZIF.
The Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra are the latest older flagships to join the One UI 9.0 rollout. Samsung will gradually expand availability to non-beta users and other markets, though timing may vary by market and device.
Samsung began the stable One UI 9.0 rollout with the Galaxy S26 series in South Korea on 16 September 2026. On 28 September, it released the update to the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 in its home market.
The following devices are currently listed as eligible:
Actual availability may vary by market, carrier, and specific device variant.
Based on Android 17, One UI 9.0 brings a few changes over One UI 8.5. These include more Quick Panel customisation options, updates to Samsung DeX and Samsung Notes, and accessibility improvements.
The update also adds a new location privacy indicator and new AI features, aimed at improving personalisation, usability and privacy on compatible Galaxy devices.
For Galaxy S23 users in eligible areas, they can look for this update by following these steps:
Users might have to wait for Samsung to work out the rollout to their region or device variant if the update is not shown.
The Galaxy S23 series launched in February 2023 with Android 13 and One UI 5.1. Samsung promised four major Android upgrades and five years of security updates for the lineup.
One UI 9.0 is the fourth major Android upgrade for these phones, so a further version such as One UI 9.5 looks unlikely in the near term. Samsung has not confirmed a final software roadmap for the S23 series.