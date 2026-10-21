Samsung One UI 9.0 rolls out to Galaxy S23 in Europe: Is your phone eligible?

Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 9.0 update, based on Android 17, to the Galaxy S23 series in Europe. Galaxy S23 users enrolled in the beta programme are getting it first, with other S23 users to follow later.

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According to SamMobile, the update is 516.69 MB and carries firmware version S91xBXXUAGZIF.

The Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra are the latest older flagships to join the One UI 9.0 rollout. Samsung will gradually expand availability to non-beta users and other markets, though timing may vary by market and device.

Samsung One UI 9.0 update: Eligible Galaxy phones Samsung began the stable One UI 9.0 rollout with the Galaxy S26 series in South Korea on 16 September 2026. On 28 September, it released the update to the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 in its home market.

The following devices are currently listed as eligible:

Galaxy Z series Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 and Z TriFold

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 Galaxy S series Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Edge, S25 Ultra and S25 FE

Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra and S24 FE

Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra Galaxy A series Galaxy A57, A37 and A27

Galaxy A56 and A36 Actual availability may vary by market, carrier, and specific device variant.

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Samsung One UI 9.0 Update: What's new? Based on Android 17, One UI 9.0 brings a few changes over One UI 8.5. These include more Quick Panel customisation options, updates to Samsung DeX and Samsung Notes, and accessibility improvements.

The update also adds a new location privacy indicator and new AI features, aimed at improving personalisation, usability and privacy on compatible Galaxy devices.

How to download the Samsung One UI 9.0 update For Galaxy S23 users in eligible areas, they can look for this update by following these steps:

Open Settings on your Samsung phone.

Select Software Update.

Click Download and install.

Follow the on-screen instructions if the update is available. Users might have to wait for Samsung to work out the rollout to their region or device variant if the update is not shown.

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Will the Galaxy S23 Series get One UI 9.5? The Galaxy S23 series launched in February 2023 with Android 13 and One UI 5.1. Samsung promised four major Android upgrades and five years of security updates for the lineup.

One UI 9.0 is the fourth major Android upgrade for these phones, so a further version such as One UI 9.5 looks unlikely in the near term. Samsung has not confirmed a final software roadmap for the S23 series.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.