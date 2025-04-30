Samsung overtakes Apple to lead global smartphone market in Q1 2025: Canalys Report

Samsung has once again beaten Apple to claim the top position in the global smartphone market for the first quarter of 2025, according to the latest data from market research firm Canalys. The South Korean tech giant captured a commanding 20 per cent share of the market, shipping 60.5 million units between January and March this year.

The modest 0.2 per cent year-on-year growth in global smartphone shipments during Q1 2025 signals continued caution among vendors, who appear to be focusing on maintaining healthier inventory levels amid shifting market dynamics. A total of 296.9 million smartphones were shipped globally during the period.

Samsung’s strong performance was primarily driven by the release of its flagship Galaxy S25 series alongside the refreshed Galaxy A series, which contributed significantly to its global numbers. Apple followed closely behind, holding 19 per cent market share with 55 million units shipped. The American company saw growth particularly in the United States and select markets in the Asia Pacific region.

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi secured third position with a 14 per cent share, having shipped 41.8 million devices. Oppo and Vivo rounded out the top five, shipping 22.7 million and 22.9 million units respectively, each accounting for eight per cent of the global share.

The Canalys report highlighted diverging regional performances. While the US, China, and Africa experienced noticeable growth, markets such as India, Europe, and the Middle East remained subdued. In China, government subsidy initiatives played a key role in spurring consumer demand, whereas Africa benefitted from active retail expansion and increased promotional efforts.

In the United States, smartphone shipments surged by 12 per cent year-on-year, a boost largely attributed to Apple. The company reportedly ramped up production ahead of anticipated tariff changes, diversifying its manufacturing base. Although a majority of iPhones sold in the US continue to originate from China, Apple has accelerated production in India — covering the standard models of the iPhone 15 and 16, as well as increasing output of the 16 Pro series.

“With reciprocal tariff policies in flux, Apple is likely to further increase its India-based manufacturing for US-bound shipments, reducing its dependence on Chinese production,” said Le Xuan Chiew, Research Manager at Canalys.