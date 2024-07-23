Samsung's upcoming AI smartphones promise significant departures from current models, with a strong emphasis on AI features like 'Sketch to Image' and 'Note Assist' seen in recent Galaxy releases.

Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly developing a new line of artificial intelligence (AI) smartphones that could differ significantly from their current models. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent discussion with the Australian Financial Review, TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Experience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, revealed the company's substantial focus on creating these innovative devices. While Roh refrained from detailing the specific differences, he hinted that these AI smartphones might represent a considerable departure from existing designs.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply According to Roh, a significant portion of Samsung MX’s research and development budget is now dedicated to these AI-powered smartphones. Although he did not elaborate on what the radical changes might entail, possibilities include new form factors, varied display sizes, advanced sensors, or the addition of dedicated neural processing units (NPUs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this month, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 globally. Alongside hardware improvements and a redesigned hinge mechanism, these models introduced new AI features under the Galaxy AI banner. For instance, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 'Sketch to Image' capability that utilizes the S Pen to transform rough sketches into realistic artwork using AI. Both devices also include 'Note Assist,' an AI tool that can record audio, transcribe, and summarize notes.

The clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 6 incorporates a new AI-powered ProVisual Engine for its cameras. This technology can detect objects, analyze lighting conditions, and isolate facial features to enhance image quality, even at a 10x zoom range. The AI capabilities optimize images and improve the overall quality of the photos.

Samsung's new AI smartphone project signifies a major shift in their product strategy, potentially marking the start of a new era in mobile technology. However, it remains unclear whether these innovative devices will be launched as a separate product line or if they will replace Samsung’s current flagship models. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!