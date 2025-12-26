Samsung prepares next-gen image sensors for Apple’s iPhone 18: Report

Samsung is reportedly preparing to manufacture advanced camera sensors for future iPhones at its facility in Austin, Texas, marking a significant change in Apple’s supply chain strategy. According to reports from South Korean outlet The Elec, the South Korean tech giant will begin producing the components locally as part of a major expansion of its US operations.

Advanced sensor technology coming to iPhone The sensors being developed are said to use a three-layer stacked design, a next-generation approach that improves image quality by vertically stacking multiple layers of circuitry. This architecture could enable higher pixel density, faster data readout, improved low-light performance and better power efficiency compared with conventional designs.

Such technology has not yet been mass-produced at scale, making the project a notable technical milestone for Samsung’s semiconductor division.

Investment and hiring underway in Austin Samsung is reportedly preparing its existing Austin facility for the new production line and has begun advertising roles for engineers, technicians and management staff to support the expansion. Earlier this month, the company reportedly informed the City of Austin of plans to invest around $19 billion into the site, underlining the scale of the project.

Production is expected to begin as early as March, once equipment installation and testing are complete.

iPhone 18 expected to debut new sensor The new camera sensor is believed to be destined for the iPhone 18 lineup, which is widely expected to launch in the first half of 2027. Apple reportedly finalised an agreement with Samsung in August to secure the supply of these components.

According to MacRumors, this would mark the first time Apple has sourced iPhone image sensors from a supplier other than Sony, if confirmed. Until now, Sony has been the exclusive provider of iPhone camera sensors, manufacturing them in Japan before shipping them for integration via TSMC.

A strategic shift for Apple The move could signal a diversification of Apple’s supply chain and a growing role for US-based manufacturing in its hardware strategy. It may also represent a major win for Samsung’s foundry business, positioning the company as a key player in next-generation mobile imaging technology.