Samsung promises to bring Android 14 update faster than Android 132 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 01:41 PM IST
- Samsung says that it will continue to strengthen its cooperation with Google and bring One UI update faster in the future.
Samsung is to be one of the smartphone brands that offer quicker updates to its mobiles. Google rolled out Android 13 update on August 15. Almost two months later, Samsung introduced its One UI 5 updated which is based on Android 13 to the Galaxy S22 family. It recently released the update to Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 along with other devices.