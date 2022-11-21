Samsung is to be one of the smartphone brands that offer quicker updates to its mobiles. Google rolled out Android 13 update on August 15. Almost two months later, Samsung introduced its One UI 5 updated which is based on Android 13 to the Galaxy S22 family. It recently released the update to Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 along with other devices.

The South Korean smartphone company now says that it will continue to strengthen its cooperation with Google and bring One UI update faster in the future. The announcement was made by the company via a blog post on its official website in the home country.

If the claim is true, we can expect the One UI 6 based on Android 14 update rolling out to Samsung devices much faster - probably a month after its release by Google.

Samsung has been on an update spree in the past few weeks. It released Android 13 based One UI 5.0 update to a couple of its smartphones that include one of its Galaxy A series phones along with its 2022 range of foldable phones followed by the 2021 foldable phones. The entire list includes Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The update brings firmware versions – F721NKSU1BVK5 and F936NKSU1BVK5 for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, respectively. While the the firmware version for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is F926BXXU2DVK3. One UI 6.0 update is labeled A525FXXU4CVJB for Galaxy A52 in Russia.

Users of the above listed Samsung phones can update their devices to the latest operating system by navigating to Settings on their phone and then tap Software update followed by download and install. Most likely, it will be an OTA rollout with the update available to select users initially. It will eventually be expanded to more users in the coming days.