Tech giant Samsung claims that it is ready for the festive season sales. The company has prepared its retail stores across 1,000 cities in India for the festive season. The company claims this will provide consumers with a safe and hassle-free shopping experience when they get out of their homes to buy Samsung televisions and other digital appliances. In order to facilitate sales and boost demand, Samsung will also be providing new financing options for its buyers.

The new consumer financing offers include My Samsung My Combo scheme that will enable consumers to purchase multiple Samsung products under one single EMI. This will help users to manage thier EMIs better as they won’t have to deal with multiple EMIs. Consumers availing this finance scheme can purchase products with EMIs starting as low as – ₹1,790 for two products, ₹2,490 for three products and ₹3,390 for four products.

Samsung, in a statement, claimed that they have prepared their retail stores for the festive season, by training over 11,000 of its sales staff across the country on Samsung’s new range of consumer electronics products that have been launched ahead of the festive season.

The staff will also have been trained to ensure the safety of consumers as well as colleagues around them at retail locations, in line with government guidelines such as maintaining social distancing, checking body temperature of employees and customers, hand sanitizers at all touch-points and clear demarcation at a minimum distance of one meter.

Samsung has set up a helpline for over 1,200 partners in small towns to address any query they have on Samsung product specifications. Samsung claims there is a surge in consumers buying its premium products in smaller towns. This service is available in region-specific languages as well.

“As consumers start their festive shopping this season, we have tried to make all our retail touch points as safe as possible for our consumers. Our ground staff have been given additional training to follow all safety procedures. We have also designed industry first easy financing schemes to provide consumers with the utmost convenience and tailor their EMIs as per their requirements. We are confident that our unique offers will not only meet their expectations but also enrich their lives and help make their homes ready for the festive season," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Earlier this month, Samsung launched a offers on Samsung televisions and digital appliances. Consumers can get assured gifts with select Samsung QLED 8K & QLED TVs and SpaceMax Family Hub Refrigerators such as Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S20 Ultra, GalaxyNote 10 Lite, Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A21s mobile phones. Exciting product offers, coupled with attractive finance schemes including cashback of up to ₹20,000 and easy EMIs of as low as ₹990, will be valid till November 20, 2020.

