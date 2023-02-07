Samsung receives Galaxy S23 orders worth ₹1,400 cr on first day of pre-booking
- Samsung India, Senior Vice President for Mobile Business, Raju Pullan told PTI that the pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S23 is almost twofold compared to the previous version of the smartphone Galaxy S22.
South Korean technology giant Samsung has received orders for around 1.4 lakh units of its premium smartphone Galaxy S23 worth a total of ₹1,400 crore on the first day of its pre-booking for the device, claimed a senior company official.
