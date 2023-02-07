Samsung receives Galaxy S23 orders worth 1,400 cr on first day of pre-booking

Samsung plans to make Galaxy S23 in India after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the removal of duty on the import of camera lenses, which is one of the key unique selling propositions of Galaxy S series smartphones. The phone will come with a set of five cameras with sensors in the range of 12 megapixels to 200 megapixels. Samsung has priced the Galaxy S23 series 2.7-30 per cent higher compared to Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}