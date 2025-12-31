Samsung reportedly pauses One UI 8 rollout for Galaxy Watch 4 series: here’s why

Samsung began the rollout of its latest One UI 8 update to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic earlier this month, but the Korean tech giant may have paused the update due to issues being faced by users. Multiple users on Samsung’s own forums and platforms like Reddit have reported problems after updating to One UI 8.

Users have reported issues such as rapid battery drain, touch unresponsiveness, broken sensors, and problems with Always On Display (AOD).

“Extremely laggy on all three of my watches. Tons of wasted space. Most tiles are useless to me now. Battery drain. Sleep tracking totally worthless,” noted one user on Reddit.

“I’m seeing heavier battery drain as well, but these features are terrible. Why does each alarm require a separate bubble on the watch when the previous UI had all the alarms on one screen,” added another user.

“Post the update, the watch fails to detect sensors. The wrist detection says it’s not on my wrist and locks every time the screen turns off,” noted a user on Samsung’s forum.

“After the update, most apps are crashing and the watch has become super slow, hanging repeatedly,” added another user.

View full Image Galaxy 4 sensor issues ( Samsung Forum )

The inability to use key sensors means the watch may require a password constantly if one is set. It also makes basic features like Google Wallet and notifications harder to use.

Since then, many users have pointed out that they haven’t received the One UI 8 update on their Watch 4. A report by Android Headlines notes that this could be a sign that the update has been paused until the issues are fixed. However, an official response from Samsung is still awaited.

Last update for Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic: The Galaxy Watch 4 series is almost four years old, and this is the last major update the smartwatches are set to receive. The two models feature Super AMOLED displays, with an Armor Aluminum body on the Watch 4 and a stainless steel chassis on the Watch 4 Classic. The latter also comes with a rotating bezel that helps with navigation.