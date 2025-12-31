Subscribe

Samsung reportedly pauses One UI 8 rollout for Galaxy Watch 4 series: here’s why

The rollout of OneUI 8 for Galaxy Watch 4 models has been halted due to user complaints about battery drain, unresponsive touch, and sensor issues. Many users report not receiving the update, indicating it may be paused pending resolution of these problems.

Aman Gupta
Published31 Dec 2025, 04:55 PM IST
Advertisement
Representative image
Representative image

Samsung began the rollout of its latest One UI 8 update to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic earlier this month, but the Korean tech giant may have paused the update due to issues being faced by users. Multiple users on Samsung’s own forums and platforms like Reddit have reported problems after updating to One UI 8.

You may be interested in

70% OFF

AMiRiTE- SMART GADGETS STORE Stainless Steel Agw01 20Mm Watch Strap Unisex Galaxy Watch 4 & 5 44Mm 40Mm/Watch 5 Pro 45Mm/Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Band 46Mm 42Mm,20Mm Sport Strap Wristband, Black

  • AMiRiTE- SMART GADGETS STORE Stainless Steel Agw01 20Mm Watch Strap Unisex Galaxy Watch 4 & 5 44Mm 40Mm/Watch 5 Pro 45Mm/Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Band 46Mm 42Mm
  • 20Mm Sport Strap Wristband
  • Black

₹593

₹1999

Get This

75% OFF

Sounce Magnetic USB Charger for Samsung Galaxy Watch – Fast Charging Cable for Galaxy Watch 6/6 Classic, 5/5 Pro, 4/4 Classic, 3, Active 2/1 – 1 Meter

  • Sounce Magnetic USB Charger for Samsung Galaxy Watch – Fast Charging Cable for Galaxy Watch 6/6 Classic
  • 5/5 Pro
  • 4/4 Classic

₹499

₹1999

Get This

82% OFF

Like Star 20MM Adjustable Soft Silicone Strap with Folding Magnetic Lock Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/5/6/Pro Classic Watch 4 46mm Silicone Strap (Only Strap)

  • Like Star 20MM Adjustable Soft Silicone Strap with Folding Magnetic Lock Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/5/6/Pro Classic Watch 4 46mm Silicone Strap (Only Strap)

₹230

₹1299

Get This

27% OFF

VEMIGON Silicone Magnetic Band Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 7/6/5/4/FE 40mm 44mm, 6 Classic 47mm 43mm/ 4 Classic 46mm 42mm/ 5 pro 45mm, 20mm Sport Replacement Strap (Watch Not Included)

  • VEMIGON Silicone Magnetic Band Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 7/6/5/4/FE 40mm 44mm
  • 6 Classic 47mm 43mm/ 4 Classic 46mm 42mm/ 5 pro 45mm
  • 20mm Sport Replacement Strap (Watch Not Included)

₹508

₹699

Get This

43% OFF

Meliya Wireless Charger Dock for Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Fe/7/6/5/4, USB C Wireless Magnetic Charging Dock for Galaxy Watch 7/6 Classic 5/5 Pro/4 - Black

  • Meliya Wireless Charger Dock for Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Fe/7/6/5/4
  • USB C Wireless Magnetic Charging Dock for Galaxy Watch 7/6 Classic 5/5 Pro/4 - Black

₹396

₹699

Get This

Also Read | Is Sam Altman and Jony Ive's first AI device a pen? Here's what the leak suggest

Users have reported issues such as rapid battery drain, touch unresponsiveness, broken sensors, and problems with Always On Display (AOD).

Advertisement

“Extremely laggy on all three of my watches. Tons of wasted space. Most tiles are useless to me now. Battery drain. Sleep tracking totally worthless,” noted one user on Reddit.

“I’m seeing heavier battery drain as well, but these features are terrible. Why does each alarm require a separate bubble on the watch when the previous UI had all the alarms on one screen,” added another user.

“Post the update, the watch fails to detect sensors. The wrist detection says it’s not on my wrist and locks every time the screen turns off,” noted a user on Samsung’s forum.

“After the update, most apps are crashing and the watch has become super slow, hanging repeatedly,” added another user.

Galaxy 4 sensor issues

The inability to use key sensors means the watch may require a password constantly if one is set. It also makes basic features like Google Wallet and notifications harder to use.

Advertisement

Since then, many users have pointed out that they haven’t received the One UI 8 update on their Watch 4. A report by Android Headlines notes that this could be a sign that the update has been paused until the issues are fixed. However, an official response from Samsung is still awaited.

Last update for Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic:

The Galaxy Watch 4 series is almost four years old, and this is the last major update the smartwatches are set to receive. The two models feature Super AMOLED displays, with an Armor Aluminum body on the Watch 4 and a stainless steel chassis on the Watch 4 Classic. The latter also comes with a rotating bezel that helps with navigation.

Advertisement

Both watches run on Samsung’s Exynos W920 processor and are paired with 1.5GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 16GB of storage. The Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, along with a MIL-STD-810G rating for shock resistance.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsSamsung reportedly pauses One UI 8 rollout for Galaxy Watch 4 series: here’s why
Read Next Story