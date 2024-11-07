Samsung reveals ambitious AI plans with Galaxy AI, hybrid processing and enhanced security
Samsung has unveiled a roadmap for AI in Galaxy devices, focusing on personalisation and security. The strategy includes tailored AI experiences using knowledge graph technology and a hybrid model for performance and privacy.
Korean giant Samsung has outlined an ambitious roadmap for artificial intelligence (AI) in its Galaxy devices, focusing on personalisation and security. In a recent announcement, Samsung Research's Global AI Center Director, Kim Dae-hyun, emphasised the company’s commitment to delivering user-focused AI services via Galaxy AI, the suite of advanced features for Galaxy devices.