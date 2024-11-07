Korean giant Samsung has outlined an ambitious roadmap for artificial intelligence (AI) in its Galaxy devices, focusing on personalisation and security. In a recent announcement, Samsung Research's Global AI Center Director, Kim Dae-hyun, emphasised the company’s commitment to delivering user-focused AI services via Galaxy AI, the suite of advanced features for Galaxy devices.

A significant component of Samsung’s AI strategy centres on personalised AI, which will tailor functions to each user’s unique needs. Through the use of knowledge graph technology, Samsung aims to develop an AI experience that adapts to individual behaviours and preferences. This technology, linked with Samsung’s generative AI, is expected to bring customised experiences to users, such as fitness tracking for health enthusiasts and navigation assistance for frequent travellers.

The tech company is also embracing a hybrid AI model, combining on-device and cloud-based processing. This approach seeks to provide a balance between performance and privacy, as some features will be processed in the cloud for enhanced speed, while those involving sensitive data will remain exclusively on the device. The hybrid model, which is already partially implemented in Galaxy AI, is designed to offer seamless, low-latency features without compromising user data security.

Security remains a priority in Samsung’s AI development, as per the post. The company’s Knox Matrix, a proprietary security system, currently safeguards Samsung smartphones and smart TVs, but Samsung plans to extend this protection across other connected home appliances. This expansion will create a more secure ecosystem, enhancing privacy for users across Samsung’s product range.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has reappeared on Geekbench, giving a new look into the potential power of Samsung’s upcoming flagship model. Set to feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, recent benchmark results show a significant improvement in performance over previous tests, suggesting that Samsung’s next-generation smartphone could bring a considerable upgrade.

