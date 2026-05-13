Samsung reveals India release date for Android 17 powered One UI 9 beta: Check new features and how to install

Soon after releasing the One UI 8.5 update, Samsung has revealed its plans for the upcoming One UI 9.0 rollout. The Korean tech giant has announced the release schedule for the upcoming update for its Galaxy S26 lineup.

When can you download the One UI 9.0 update? Samsung says in its latest blog that the One UI 9 beta update will go live in a number of countries, including India, Germany, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US, starting this week. The company has not yet revealed the full list of countries that will get the latest update.

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As per tipster Tarun Vats, India will be a part of the second wave of the One UI 9 beta programme starting 26 May.

The company has earlier confirmed that only the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra, and Galaxy S26+ will be eligible for the first wave of the One UI 9 beta rollout.

New features in One UI 9 beta: The new One UI 9.0 beta is based on Android 17, and a stable build of the update is confirmed to debut with the upcoming Galaxy flagship lineup.

The new update brings a ton of new features, including integration with Creative Studio, personalised profile cards, and a wider variety of pen line styles.

Here are all the new features confirmed so far:

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Redesigned Quick Panel One UI 9 beta brings more flexibility to the Quick Panel layout. Samsung says users can independently adjust the placement and size of brightness controls, sound controls, and the media player section in One UI 9.0.

The update also brings additional size and layout options in order to improve customisation options.

Accessibility improvements: Samsung is adding an adjustable Mouse Key cursor feature, which now supports adjustable speed controls for smoother cursor movement. Meanwhile, the company says TalkBack functionality has been merged into a unified package combining Samsung and Google accessibility features.

A new “Text Spotlight” feature has also been added to One UI 9.0 to display selected text in a larger or clearer floating window, making reading easier for users.

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Stronger security measures: Samsung says One UI 9 beta introduces improved protections against suspicious apps and potential threats. The Korean tech giant claims that its new UI can now detect high-risk apps and automatically warn users, block installation or execution attempts, and recommend deleting harmful applications through updated security policies.

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Improvements to Samsung Notes: The updated Samsung Notes app in One UI 9.0 gets new creative tools like decorative tapes and additional pen line styles in order to allow users to take more personalised notes and customise their journal style.

The new update also improves integration with Creative Studio through the Contacts app. Users can now create personalised profile cards directly from the Contacts app.

How to install the One UI 9 beta update? In order to install the latest One UI beta version, you will need to register via the Samsung Members app on a Galaxy S26 series device.

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After the registration is successful, you can navigate to Settings > Software update > Download and install to find the latest One UI 9.0 beta build after it starts rolling out in your region.