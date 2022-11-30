Samsung rolls out Android 13 for its Galaxy devices: Here’s how to download it

Samsung Galaxy S22 series has recently received the One UI 5.0 update which is based on Android 13. Now, the Korean company has updated most of its smartphones and tablets with the latest software.
Samsung Galaxy S22 series has recently received the One UI 5.0 update which is based on Android 13. Now, the Korean company has updated most of its smartphones and tablets with the latest software.
“The company has no intention of slowing down and it is expecting to complete the rollout for all eligible devices before 2023," reported Sammobile. In order to understand which device has received the update, here is a list of smartphones and tablets:
“The company has no intention of slowing down and it is expecting to complete the rollout for all eligible devices before 2023," reported Sammobile. In order to understand which device has received the update, here is a list of smartphones and tablets: