Home / Technology / News /  Samsung rolls out Android 13 for its Galaxy devices: Here’s how to download it

Samsung rolls out Android 13 for its Galaxy devices: Here’s how to download it

1 min read . 02:11 PM ISTLivemint
With the new update, Samsung users will be able to create stickers in the gallery,

  • One UI 5.0 update allows users to set background images with a wider range of patterns, designs, and colours, as per a report. This new UI will let users choose from a host of present images, gallery photos, and dynamic lock screens all in one place.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series has recently received the One UI 5.0 update which is based on Android 13. Now, the Korean company has updated most of its smartphones and tablets with the latest software.

“The company has no intention of slowing down and it is expecting to complete the rollout for all eligible devices before 2023," reported Sammobile. In order to understand which device has received the update, here is a list of smartphones and tablets:

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy Note 20/Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy Tab S8 series

Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy M32 5G

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A71

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy F62

Here is a miniguide on how to download the One UI 5.0 update which is based on Android 13:

STEP1. Open the Settings app on the Samsung Galaxy device.

STEP2. Scroll down and tap Software update.

STEP3. Now, click on the Download and Install.

Speaking of the One UI 5.0, it will let the users set background images with a wider range of patterns, designs, and colours, as per a report. This new UI will let users choose from a host of present images, gallery photos, and dynamic lock screens all in one place.

Interestingly, the update also brings Augmented Reality (AR) emojis feature. Now, Samsung users will be able to create stickers in the gallery, develop custom call backgrounds with AR emojis and create a lot more.

In terms of security and privacy, the update brings additional features. Now, Samsung users will receive a new feature called ‘Security and Privacy Dashboard’. This will let users with an instant overview of the status of privacy and security aspect of their handset, such as microphone, location settings, and apps with access to the camera, suggest the report.

This feature helps users to enhance their device security. Moreover, users will receive more security patches and updates for the future.

