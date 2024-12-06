Samsung rolls out One UI 7 Beta with AI features and enhanced personalisation: Eligible devices, timeline and more
The One UI 7 beta program by Samsung introduces AI-driven features for the Galaxy S24 series, enhancing productivity with writing tools and call transcription. Significant design changes and customization options are included.
Samsung is rolling out the One UI 7 beta programme, offering a preview of its upcoming operating system that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enhance personalisation and simplify user interactions.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message