Samsung is rolling out the One UI 7 beta programme, offering a preview of its upcoming operating system that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enhance personalisation and simplify user interactions.

Available initially for Galaxy S24 series users in Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US, the beta allows users to explore Samsung’s latest software features ahead of the official release slated for early 2025.

Advanced AI Features for Greater Productivity One UI 7 introduces a range of AI-driven enhancements aimed at improving productivity. Among the updates are advanced writing assist tools embedded into the AI-powered operating system. These tools enable users to summarise text, check spelling and grammar, and reformat content into bullet points without switching between applications.

Call functionality has also been upgraded with automatic transcription for recorded calls, available in 20 languages. The feature is designed to support multitasking by eliminating the need to take notes during calls, providing a more streamlined communication experience.

Redesigned Interface for Customisation The new update includes significant design changes aimed at offering users greater control over their devices. A standout feature is the Now Bar, a notification system integrated into the lock screen, which provides quick access to frequently used tools such as the interpreter, music player, and stopwatch. Samsung has stated that this feature is part of its efforts to minimise unnecessary unlocking of devices while enhancing efficiency.

The interface also includes a redesigned home screen, improved widgets, and an updated lock screen, enabling users to customise their devices more intuitively. The camera application has been overhauled with reorganised controls for a clearer layout. Pro video modes now include simplified manual settings and a new zoom control for smoother transitions during recordings.

Gradual Rollout and Compatibility The official release of One UI 7 is expected to coincide with the launch of new Galaxy S series devices in the first quarter of 2025. Samsung has stated that the update will include additional on-device AI capabilities, extending its functionality across the Galaxy devices.

Users can access the beta programme through the Samsung Members app, with the company planning a phased rollout for other Galaxy devices as part of its OS upgrade policy.