Samsung rolls out One UI 7 Beta update in India: How to download, new features and more
Samsung's One UI 7.0 beta is now available, marking a major software update. Starting from December 5, it's accessible to Galaxy S24 series users in select regions. Users can enroll in the beta program through the Samsung Members app for the latest features.
After taking its sweet time, Samsung has finally rolled out the beta for One UI 7.0, arguably the company's biggest software overhaul ever for the Korean smartphone maker. The new update includes tons of visual enhancements, along with productivity, health, and Galaxy AI features.