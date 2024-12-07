Samsung's One UI 7.0 beta is now available, marking a major software update. Starting from December 5, it's accessible to Galaxy S24 series users in select regions. Users can enroll in the beta program through the Samsung Members app for the latest features.

After taking its sweet time, Samsung has finally rolled out the beta for One UI 7.0, arguably the company's biggest software overhaul ever for the Korean smartphone maker. The new update includes tons of visual enhancements, along with productivity, health, and Galaxy AI features. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who is eligible for OneUI 7 beta? One UI 7 beta rollout began from December 5, starting with Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK and the US. Samsung is only rolling out the update to its 2024 flagship phones like Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, support for more devices should be added soon including the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy S23 series.

As things stand, in order to download the One UI 7 beta, eligible users need to go to the Samsung Members app and register for the OneUI 7 beta programme. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you with the process: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to install Samsung One UI 7 Beta? 1) Make sure you are logged in to your Samsung account

2) Head over to the Members app on your eligible Galaxy device and look for ‘Notices’.

3) Find the notice with the line “Registration for One UI 7 Beta Program" and click on Join Now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) Ascent to the listed terms by clicking on Enroll and then Agree. You are enrolled to the OneUI 7 Beta.

5) Go to the Settings app and click on Software Update