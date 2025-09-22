Samsung rolls out One UI 8 stable update to Galaxy S24 users: How to update, new features and more

Samsung is rolling out the Android 16-based One UI 8 update for Galaxy S24 users, expanding to eligible devices including Galaxy S25. The update features AI enhancements, live notifications, and a new split-screen mode. Availability for global users remains unclear.

Aman Gupta
Updated22 Sep 2025, 03:36 PM IST
Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series in India, with prices starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>79,999 for the base variant.
Samsung has begun rolling out the latest Android 16-based One UI 8 update to Galaxy S24 users. The update was first debuted with the Galaxy devices launched earlier in the year including, Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and the recently launched Galaxy S25 FE. It was rolled out to Galaxy S25 users earlier in the year.

​The One UI 8 update has begun rolling out in Korea and comes with the firmware version S92xNKSU4CYI7. However, it's not clear when the update will be available to global users.

​One UI 8 Eligible devices:

​Galaxy S25 series

​Galaxy S24 series

​Galaxy Z Fold6

​Galaxy Z Flip6

​Galaxy S24 FE

​Galaxy S23 series

​Galaxy Z Fold5

​Galaxy Z Flip5

​Galaxy S23 FE

​Galaxy S22 series

​Galaxy Z Fold4

​Galaxy Z Flip4

​Galaxy S21 FE

​Galaxy Tab S10 series

​Galaxy Tab S10 FE

​Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

​Galaxy Tab S9 series

​Galaxy Tab S9 FE

​Galaxy Tab S8 series

​Galaxy A56 5G

​Galaxy A36 5G

​Galaxy A26 5G

​Galaxy A17 5G

​Galaxy A17

​Galaxy A07

​Galaxy A06 5G

​Galaxy A55 5G

​Galaxy A35 5G

​Galaxy A25 5G

​Galaxy A16 5G

​Galaxy A16

​Galaxy A15 5G

​Galaxy A06

​Galaxy A54 5G

​Galaxy A34 5G

​Galaxy A73 5G

​Galaxy A53 5G

​Galaxy A33 5G

​Top features of One UI 8:

​OneUI 8 takes the help of Google Gemini to bring a context-aware AI and reduce the need of switching apps by performing tasks automatically based on the users's activity. It also learns from your daily habits to give suggestions, reminders, or shortcuts that match your routine.

​Samsung is also making the AI features first seen on the Galaxy S25 series like Generative Edits and Chat Assist will now be available to older Samsung devices as well.

​Meanwhile, the Now Bar and Now Brief now come with support for live notifications from a wider range of apps.

​The new update also brings a new split screen which is similar to Open Canvas seen on OnePlus devices. While the traditional split screen only allow 50:50 split of the display, the new mode allows users to drag one app to the edge of the screen, taking it largely out of sight and freeing up for real estate for the primary app to focus on.

