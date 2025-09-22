Samsung rolls out One UI 8 stable update to Galaxy S24 users: How to update, new features and more

Samsung has begun rolling out the latest Android 16-based One UI 8 update to Galaxy S24 users. The update was first debuted with the Galaxy devices launched earlier in the year including, Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and the recently launched Galaxy S25 FE. It was rolled out to Galaxy S25 users earlier in the year.
The One UI 8 update has begun rolling out in Korea and comes with the firmware version S92xNKSU4CYI7. However, it's not clear when the update will be available to global users.
OneUI 8 takes the help of Google Gemini to bring a context-aware AI and reduce the need of switching apps by performing tasks automatically based on the users's activity. It also learns from your daily habits to give suggestions, reminders, or shortcuts that match your routine.
Samsung is also making the AI features first seen on the Galaxy S25 series like Generative Edits and Chat Assist will now be available to older Samsung devices as well.
Meanwhile, the Now Bar and Now Brief now come with support for live notifications from a wider range of apps.
The new update also brings a new split screen which is similar to Open Canvas seen on OnePlus devices. While the traditional split screen only allow 50:50 split of the display, the new mode allows users to drag one app to the edge of the screen, taking it largely out of sight and freeing up for real estate for the primary app to focus on.