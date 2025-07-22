Samsung rolls out One UI 8 Watch update for Galaxy Watch Ultra: Running coach, vascular load among new features

Samsung is rolling out the One UI 8 Watch update for Galaxy Watch Ultra, enhancing health tools and interface. New features include Running Coach, Vascular Load, and Antioxidant Index, plus a redesigned interface with Multi-Info Tiles and Now Bar for improved usability.

Govind Choudhary
Published22 Jul 2025, 10:38 PM IST
Samsung has announced the rollout of its One UI 8 Watch software update for the Galaxy Watch Ultra, extending the health-focused tools and interface improvements recently introduced with the Galaxy Watch8 series to a broader range of users.
Samsung has announced the rollout of its One UI 8 Watch software update for the Galaxy Watch Ultra, extending the health-focused tools and interface improvements recently introduced with the Galaxy Watch8 series to a broader range of users.

The update brings several new features aimed at supporting users' health and fitness routines. These include Running Coach, which offers guided training support; Vascular Load, a metric intended to help monitor cardiovascular performance; and Antioxidant Index, which provides insights into the body’s response to oxidative stress.

In addition to health tools, One UI 8 Watch introduces a redesigned interface tailored to smartwatches. The updated layout offers Multi-Info Tiles, allowing users to customise their view by combining various data points, such as health statistics and weather updates, into a single screen. A new feature called “Now Bar” ensures that current tasks remain easily accessible, enhancing overall usability.

Samsung said the update is designed to work in tandem with the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s hardware capabilities, including its durability and performance. The Galaxy Watch Ultra continues to target users with an active, outdoor lifestyle and is now available in four titanium finishes, including a newly added Titanium Blue variant.

Meanwhile, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Watch8, Galaxy Watch8 Classic, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra in Titanium Blue are slated for global availability in the near future.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series now on sale in India, prices start at ₹32,999

Samsung officially launched its Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic smartwatches in India, alongside its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 on 9 July. The wearables are now available for pre-order via the company’s India website, with prices starting at 32,999.

The Galaxy Watch 8 is available in two case sizes, 40mm and 44mm. The 40mm Bluetooth-only version is priced at 32,999, while the LTE model costs 36,999. The 44mm variant is set at 35,999 for Bluetooth and 39,999 for LTE.

While the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, featuring a stainless steel frame and available only in a 46mm dial size, is priced at 46,999 for the Bluetooth model and 50,999 for the LTE variant.

