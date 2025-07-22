Samsung rolls out One UI 8 Watch update for Galaxy Watch Ultra: Running coach, vascular load among new features

Samsung has announced the rollout of its One UI 8 Watch software update for the Galaxy Watch Ultra, extending the health-focused tools and interface improvements recently introduced with the Galaxy Watch8 series to a broader range of users.

Advertisement

The update brings several new features aimed at supporting users' health and fitness routines. These include Running Coach, which offers guided training support; Vascular Load, a metric intended to help monitor cardiovascular performance; and Antioxidant Index, which provides insights into the body’s response to oxidative stress.

In addition to health tools, One UI 8 Watch introduces a redesigned interface tailored to smartwatches. The updated layout offers Multi-Info Tiles, allowing users to customise their view by combining various data points, such as health statistics and weather updates, into a single screen. A new feature called “Now Bar” ensures that current tasks remain easily accessible, enhancing overall usability.

Samsung said the update is designed to work in tandem with the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s hardware capabilities, including its durability and performance. The Galaxy Watch Ultra continues to target users with an active, outdoor lifestyle and is now available in four titanium finishes, including a newly added Titanium Blue variant.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Watch8, Galaxy Watch8 Classic, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra in Titanium Blue are slated for global availability in the near future.

Samsung officially launched its Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic smartwatches in India, alongside its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 on 9 July. The wearables are now available for pre-order via the company’s India website, with prices starting at ₹32,999.

The Galaxy Watch 8 is available in two case sizes, 40mm and 44mm. The 40mm Bluetooth-only version is priced at ₹32,999, while the LTE model costs ₹36,999. The 44mm variant is set at ₹35,999 for Bluetooth and ₹39,999 for LTE.

Advertisement